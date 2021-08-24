“Fast And Furious 10” Theatrical Release Is Later Than Hoped – News 2021

The “Fast And Furious” series is slowly coming to an end. “Fast And Furious 9”, which recently opened in cinemas, ushered in the three-part finale, followed by a tenth and eleventh part before fans have to say goodbye to Dom Toretto and his family.

“Fast And Furious 9” was released on July 15, 2021 and had the most successful theatrical release since Christmas 2019, i.e. the entire corona pandemic. A box office result of almost 700 million now would be poor for normal “Fast And Furious” conditions, but since the beginning of 2020 there have been no normal conditions in the cinema industry.



Fast And Furious 9 is longer in the home theater. We’ll tell you here what will be new in the stream and when you can see the XXL version at home. “Fast And Furious 9” Directors Cut: This is all new.

The success of the ninth film shows once again how hungry fans are for further films in the series. Even if the criticism of the sometimes wacky story has become louder and louder in recent years and recently many negative headlines about the dispute between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson have damaged the franchise, millions of fans are still behind the series. In the coming years, these should receive a finale that is tough.











Even if “Fast And Furious 9” was not officially part of the finale of the series, the film can already be seen as an introduction. “Fast And Furious 10” and 11 are then designed as a two-part finale.

Now we finally know when it will continue. “Fast And Furious 10” is scheduled to open on April 7, 2023 in the United States. The German theatrical release is therefore very likely on April 6, 2023. This means that “Fast And Furious 10” is only two years away after its predecessor took four years to be released due to the pandemic. If the rhythm is shortened to two years again, the series will end in 2025.