Fans of new photo seriously irritated: is that Tom Cruise?
Is it him or is he not? Guesswork around a snapshot to show Tom Cruise.
Birmingham (England) – A new photo of Tom Cruise (59) causes irritation on Twitter.
The Hollywood star is said to have had himself photographed in front of the Indian restaurant “Asha’s” in Birmingham on August 21st. The same restaurant published the snapshot on Sunday on their official Twitter page.
The comment on this indicated how proud the entire team was of the special guest:
“It was an absolute pleasure to welcome Tom Cruise to Asha’s Birmingham last night 🌟 Tom ordered our famous Chicken Tikka Masala and he liked it so much that he ordered it again right after dinner – the greatest compliment 😋 “.
Some Twitter users were not quite as enthusiastic. Several of them doubted that the Mission Impossible star can even be seen in the photo.
“If that’s a doppelganger, he doesn’t look like him,” one of them grumbled. Another mocked: “I don’t think that’s Tom Cruise. The guy in the photo has a differently shaped nose.” “Are you sure it’s not his stunt double?” Asked a third user.
In addition, some of the Twitter users were rather irritated that Cruise should have eaten the same dish twice.
The question arises: Can the 59-year-old be in Birmingham at all or is he currently working on his current blockbuster on the other side of the world?
According to Birmingham Live (and they should know) the celebrity is currently shooting the latest Mission Impossible film at Warner Bros Studios in Hertfordshire – and is currently on the road across the UK.
Strictly speaking, that still doesn’t 100 percent clarify the question of whether Cruise can now be seen in the said picture. But at least the current situation makes it much more likely – and the restaurant insists on being asked: “Yes, he came to us last night.”
The bottom line is that everyone has to decide for themselves whether it was Cruise or not.