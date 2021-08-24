Fans of new photo seriously irritated: is that Tom Cruise?

Is it him or is he not? Guesswork around a snapshot to show Tom Cruise.

Mission Impossible co-star Hayley Atwell (39) appeared next to Tom Cruise (59) at the women’s tennis final in Wimbledon on July 10th. © Adam Davy / PA Wire / dpa



The Hollywood star is said to have had himself photographed in front of the Indian restaurant “Asha’s” in Birmingham on August 21st. The same restaurant published the snapshot on Sunday on their official Twitter page.

The comment on this indicated how proud the entire team was of the special guest:

“It was an absolute pleasure to welcome Tom Cruise to Asha’s Birmingham last night 🌟 Tom ordered our famous Chicken Tikka Masala and he liked it so much that he ordered it again right after dinner – the greatest compliment 😋 “.

Some Twitter users were not quite as enthusiastic. Several of them doubted that the Mission Impossible star can even be seen in the photo.









“If that’s a doppelganger, he doesn’t look like him,” one of them grumbled. Another mocked: “I don’t think that’s Tom Cruise. The guy in the photo has a differently shaped nose.” “Are you sure it’s not his stunt double?” Asked a third user.