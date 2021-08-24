Even Batman star Christian Bale was too hungry for this film

In the early 2000s, Christian Bale started transforming himself extremely for his roles and at some point everyone expected him to. The shocking images from The Machinist have burned in film fans. The Welshman was emaciated to the bone in 2004 for the drama. Since then, many more extreme weight gain or loss tortures have followed.

Possibly the last, since it was hardly manageable, Bale dared to go for Le Mans 66 – against any chance. The real-life racing driver drama showed ProSieben yesterday at 8:15 p.m. as a free TV premiere. You can watch the film now alternatively borrow from Amazon *.

Why Batman star Christian Bale had to lose weight extremely for Le Mans 66

LeMans 66 – Trailer 2 (German) HD

The thing is: Bale didn’t fit into the car, in which he of course had to stay a lot for the film, after all, he embodies the racing legend Ken Miles. So he said Variety :

I had to get in the car. I couldn’t damn well.

On the one hand, this is due to the special design of the streamlined sports car …

… these things weren’t built to be cozy. You are tight. […] It would be a completely different film. These cars are not made for obese men.

But why was the usually slim Bale “corpulent” at all? Stupid coincidence: Guilt was another transformation. For Biopic Vice – The Second Man, Bale played US Vice President Dick Cheney, who was in office during the Bush era. For the role of the weighty politician, Bale gained several kilos, which he had to lose again for Le Mans 66.

Transformation in record time: Why Le Mans 66 was a special challenge for Christian Bale

© 3L film rental Christian Bale in The Machinist

Matt Damon plays Ken Miles’ friend and colleague, Carroll Shelby. The co-star tells that Men’s Journal the spectacular story of Bale’s rather risky extreme diet:









Christian just came back from Vice, and from the moment we decided to make the film until we started shooting, he lost 35 pounds.

The method for doing this sounds worrying, although Bale is of course exaggerating a bit here:

On the first day on the set, I asked him, ‘How did you do that’. I’ve lost and gained weight myself for roles, there are instructions on how to do it. He just looked at me and said: ‘I have not eaten.’

The Batman: That’s why the new Robert Pattinson movie is going to be so special!

He will simply have eaten very little to reach a gross calorie deficit. In an admiring tone, Damon adds: “This guy is cut from a different cloth. He has a monk-like discipline, that’s just impressive.” But should such “achievements” be glorified at all? Because that not only sounds unhealthy, it is of course also unhealthy and medically questionable, as experts emphasize again and again .

Christian Bale finished with extreme transformations after Le Mans 66

After the film was released in 2019, the Batman actor emphasized several times that he would no longer burden his body with these transformations. Compared to a morning show (via Entertainment Weekly ) he says:

I really think I’m done with it.

In a few weeks he confirmed this decision in the Times :

I can’t go on with that. I really can’t. M.a mortality looks me in the face.

Let’s hope that 47-year-old Bale will stick to his resolution and take care of his body in the future. Because it is not worth putting your own health at risk for it.

