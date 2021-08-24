Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Emily Blunt & John Krasinski: This is how the first date came about

Actress Emily Blunt (35) and John Krasinski (39) have been married since 2010. The Hollywood dream couple now has two children and is busy balancing a career and a family. Right now is Emily currently on the road a lot to promote the sequel to the famous movie classic “Mary Poppins”. Despite the busy schedule, the couple managed to give an interview together. In doing so, reveal Emily and Johnhow their first date came about exactly!

In the latest edition of The Hollywood Reporter are both available to answer questions. But they don’t always seem to agree. When asked who took the first step on the date, answers Emily: “Probably I, I think.” John only reacts to this with a visibly irritated facial expression and counters ironically: “Yes, right.” However, she insists, “I think it was me.” “No,” the 39-year-old fires back and continues: “It was me who asked for a while, and it took you some time, then we finally had a date.”

Whatever: In the end, it worked out. The two finally spent their first evening together in his apartment in West Hollywood. There was pizza. For the rest of the evening, however, the couple are discreetly silent.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski at the 2019 Golden Globes
John Krasinski and Emily Blunt at the world premiere of "Mary Poppins Returns"

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt at the World Premiere of "Mary Poppins Returns"
Emily Blunt and husband John Krasinski at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards


