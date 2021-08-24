Despite criticism: Rapper Cardi B will write dirty songs

Cardi B (28) is not intimidated by her critics! The rapper released the song “WAP” a few months ago – the summer hit of the year. The track shot straight to the top of the American charts and was arguably the most obscene hit in a long time. The sexually inspired song was not well received by everyone: Many critics said that the song was too sexist – especially more conservative people had their problems with “WAP”. However, Cardi doesn’t care about the whole criticism, as she now made clear.

According to Hollywood Life Leave it cold to the rapper what her critics say: she will continue to do what she wants. “I’m a sexual person. I love sex and I love rapping about it. […] I love my body and that’s what I want to express “she said in an interview. Nevertheless, she is aware that she is also a role model and that many women look up to her. How popular her song is, was shown recently when Joe Biden (78) won the US election. In front of the White House, where Donald Trump (74) still lives, whole crowds sang the 28-year-old’s song. “It felt like a victory to see people celebrate Joe’s election victory with this song,” said the musician.

Cardi not only made headlines with her song, but also with her love life. In the past few months, she had an on-off relationship with rapper Offset (28), although the two actually wanted to divorce. The American withdrew her application for divorce without further ado – and currently the two seem to have a crush on them again.









Cardi B, musician

Cardi B in May 2019 in Los Angeles

Offset and Cardi B

131 Mega. I think it’s really cool that she’s doing her own thing. 37 I think she should take the criticism a little to heart.



