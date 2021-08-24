Comedy series about Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson starts as a teenager in Germany

For two decades, Dwayne Johnson has been considered one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood. Previously, he was a successful wrestling star under the nickname “The Rock”. But how did he even become the man he is today? The US comedy series “Young Rock” is supposed to answer this question. More than half a year after the US premiere, Sky is now showing the series for the first time in Germany.

From Monday, October 4th, the total of eleven episodes will be shown weekly at 8.15 p.m. in double episodes on Sky Comedy. They should then also be available via the Sky Ticket streaming service and Sky Q. Both the English original sound and the German dubbing should be available for selection.









Diverse review

The story begins in the near future, more precisely in the year 2032: Dwayne Johnson (he plays himself) is running for the election of US President. In an interview with American actor Randall Park (also played by himself), he looks back on his childhood and youth: You can see how ten-year-old Dwayne (played by Adrian Groulx, “Mighty Express”) in a tough family, grew up as the son of wrestler Wayde Bowles (Joseph Lee Anderson).

The series continues with him as a 15-year-old teenager (played by Bradley Constant, “Following Phil”) and finally as a 20-year-old student (played by Uli Latukefu, “Marco Polo”). Based on his real biography, the focus is on his sporting career as a football player and later wrestler.

Not only does Dwayne Johnson appear as an actor in all episodes, he was also involved in the development along with Nahnatchka Khan. The 49-year-old also acts as an executive producer. A second season has already been commissioned. It is expected to appear next year.