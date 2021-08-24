Tuesday, August 24, 2021
HomeNewsCamila Cabello confirms relationship with Shawn Mendes
News

Camila Cabello confirms relationship with Shawn Mendes

By Arjun Sethi
0
31




RTL.de>entertainment>

August 14, 2019 – 11:28 am clock

“I love you”

“Congratulations to this magical person. I love you” – these are apparently actually the words with which Camila Cabello finally makes the relationship with Shawn Mendes official! The fact that the two are a couple has hardly been overlooked in the past few weeks. After the release of their joint single “Señorita”, the ex- “Fifth Harmony” member and the singer-songwriter were repeatedly caught holding hands or smooching by paparazzi. Now the secrecy is finally over.

Birthday greetings for Shawn – and a big kiss




Just in time for his 21st birthday, Camila addressed herself to Shawn on her Instagram profile with a sweet message. She writes the touching words to a Polaroid from old times, which fans now understand as the final confirmation of a firm love affair. “Shawmila forever”, “‘I love you’, does that mean you are together?” and “It’s finally official” are just three of the euphoric comments below the picture.

There is also a sugar-sweet video from his birthday party that was posted on one of his fan accounts.

In it, Shawn and Camila kiss violently in front of the whole party company – and that does NOT look like a friendly birthday kiss. Ah!


Previous articleTomorrow War 2: Another action hit with Chris Pratt is to come
Next articleSinger threatens beheading – she is now suing Rihanna for $ 10 million
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv