Camila Cabello confirms relationship with Shawn Mendes

August 14, 2019 – 11:28 am clock

“I love you”

“Congratulations to this magical person. I love you” – these are apparently actually the words with which Camila Cabello finally makes the relationship with Shawn Mendes official! The fact that the two are a couple has hardly been overlooked in the past few weeks. After the release of their joint single “Señorita”, the ex- “Fifth Harmony” member and the singer-songwriter were repeatedly caught holding hands or smooching by paparazzi. Now the secrecy is finally over.

Birthday greetings for Shawn – and a big kiss







Just in time for his 21st birthday, Camila addressed herself to Shawn on her Instagram profile with a sweet message. She writes the touching words to a Polaroid from old times, which fans now understand as the final confirmation of a firm love affair. “Shawmila forever”, “‘I love you’, does that mean you are together?” and “It’s finally official” are just three of the euphoric comments below the picture.

There is also a sugar-sweet video from his birthday party that was posted on one of his fan accounts.