Bullish Crossover Makes $ 225,000 Possible By CoinTelegraph



Bitcoin: Bullish Crossover Makes $ 225,000 Possible



(BTC) held above $ 50,000 for a long time. That made a big impression on the market, but one very positive indicator predicts that there could be much bigger gains.

TradingView’s data now clearly shows that the weekly MACD for the BTC / USD pair has transitioned from red to green.

Another 5.5-fold increase in the BTC price? This month, many indicators are very optimistic with regard to the Bitcoin price: From the stock market balance sheets to the fundamentals of the network, all indicators are positive.

Read on on Cointelegraph







