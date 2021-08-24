Bullish Crossover Makes $ 225,000 Possible By CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin: Bullish Crossover Makes $ 225,000 Possible
(BTC) held above $ 50,000 for a long time. That made a big impression on the market, but one very positive indicator predicts that there could be much bigger gains.
TradingView’s data now clearly shows that the weekly MACD for the BTC / USD pair has transitioned from red to green.
Another 5.5-fold increase in the BTC price? This month, many indicators are very optimistic with regard to the Bitcoin price: From the stock market balance sheets to the fundamentals of the network, all indicators are positive.
