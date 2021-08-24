Binance Launchpool with Mobox (MBOX) – innovative DeFi Game – Block-Builders.de





Binance currently has an attractive offer to get to Mobox (MBOX) free of charge via staking in the launch pool. Mobox is a blockchain game with DeFi elements and a good 320,000 players.

A campaign is currently running at Binance Launchpool in which you can get Mobox (MBOX) for free. The blockchain game Mobox is already live and expects to gain attention and participants through the cooperation with Binance. Therefore, 3 million MBOX were made available, which at current prices are worth almost 13 million US dollars. It’s very easy to take part in the campaign:









You can find MOBOX in the Binance Launchpool. The program ends on September 18th.

There you now deposit Binance Coin (BNB), Binance USD (BUSD) and / or Mobox (MBOX) yourself for staking.

There is no upper limit for BNB, BUSD or MBOX brought in.

70,000 MBOX are distributed daily in the launch pool for Binance Coin, 10,000 MBOX in the launch pool for BUSD and 20,000 MBOX at Mobox itself.

Billed hourly on the basis of the individually stored BNB, BUSD or MBOX compared to the total size of the respective launch pool.

The distributions can immediately be transferred to the normal customer account at Binance and then traded directly from there. MBOX has been listed on Binance since August 20 and is currently trading at a good 4.20 US dollars.

Background to Mobox

Blockchain gaming with “Play to Earn” and including NFTs has recently attracted a lot of attention due to the rapid success of Axie Infinity (AXS). Mobox itself is part of the GameFi division and means: Under one roof there is Mobox yield farming as well as the creation and trading of NFTs for the game as well as playful elements that are supposed to explain DeFi. With the concept, Mobox has already attracted more than 320,000 players since April and the yield farming there has collected the equivalent of a good 340 million US dollars in liquidity. MBOX is the native currency at Mobox and is used for staking, as a means of payment and as a governance token for participation in further development.

Conclusion: Mobox at Binance – entry into the topic of DeFi

You don’t risk anything by bringing BNB, BUSD or MBOX credit into the Mobox campaign at Binance Launchpool, because there are no fees and you can withdraw your coins at any time. You will be rewarded in MBOX, which seems to have good potential as a native token at Mobox. Of course, you decide for yourself whether you want to sell your MBOX right away or register with Mobox yourself. But you shouldn’t miss the chance to benefit once again from the innovative strength of Binance and cooperation partners.

If you don’t have a Binance account yet, you can set up one here and save 10% fees, you can find out everything you need to know here.