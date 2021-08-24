Billie Eilish: Interview with Justin Bieber and Co – Cologne

Singer Billie Eilish gets questions from stars like Justin and Hailey Bieber, Orlando Bloom, Dominic Fike and many more in a video for Vogue.

For British Vogue, Billie Eilish sat in front of a television and was interviewed by 23 celebrities. The video was for the magazine’s YouTube channel. It was part of a small series called “Ask A Legend”. This interview was also done with Kate Moss and Judi Dench. The first question was asked by Missy Elliott. Her question was whether she had recorded a song before but didn’t get the chance to record a music video for it. And before the 19-year-old answered the question, she was shocked to see the rapper, which often happens in the course of the video. Justin Bieber is also part of the video and of course as you know him he asks a very important and exciting question: fresh socks or fresh bed linen. Her brother Finneas could also be seen for a few seconds in the 20 minutes. Billie Eilish tried to answer the questions as much as possible and one answer was quite interesting. Because the “Ocean Eyes” singer revealed that she had a first date with an unknown person.

Billie Eilish was not only featured on Vogue’s YouTube channel



The young singer Billie Eilish can now be seen on the cover of British Vogue. The “Bad Guy” interpreter put herself in a corset and showed her body to the world for the first time. She suggested the idea to the magazine’s team to do a photo shoot with the motto “Old Hollywood”. Not only the beautiful shape of her body could be seen but also a large tattoo in an otherwise hidden place. The songwriter was previously known to have a drawing on her body, but she said it will never be revealed to the public. Now exactly the opposite has happened. The tattoo runs from her thigh all the way up to her stomach. Unfortunately, there is not much to see because most of it is covered by the corset. The fans never thought of seeing their idol from her sexy side, as the Grammy winner wore oversized clothes that never revealed much of her body. But Billie Eilish received support from her followers.