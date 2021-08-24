Benji Madden makes a declaration of love to his wife Cameron Diaz

These words are really rare! Since Benji Madden (42) and Cameron Diaz (48) have been together, they have mostly kept their relationship private – their daughter Raddix should also grow up far away from the public and thus be able to enjoy a carefree childhood. For Mother’s Day, the Good Charlotte frontman made an exception: He dedicated a touching post on Sunday to the most important women in his life.

“My religion is family and mother is God. Cameron, you care for us and nourish us. Everything around you grows and flourishes in your light, “the musician began his contribution Instagram. To do this, however, he did not share a picture of his wife, but a photograph of an abstract drawing. “Our little one and I are allowed to live our lives by being loved by you and we are grateful. We love you forever, Mommy – thank you for everything you do”the proud family man continued to write.

Once got into raptures, the 42-year-old went on straight away. Because he thanked not only his wife, but also, among other things, his own mother Robin and sister-in-law Nicole Richie (39). “I also wish a happy day to my mother, sisters, friends and colleagues, all of whom are also selfless, incredible mothers. And for all of the mothers out there who may not be able to hear these words from someone […]: You are all goddesses“, lock Benji from his post.

Instagram / benjaminmadden Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz, August 2015

Cameron Diaz in December 2014

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden at Gwyneth Paltrow’s engagement party in LA

