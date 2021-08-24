Wednesday, August 25, 2021
Baby rumors about Kylie Jenner: Stormi (3) should be excited

By Arjun Sethi
Will little Stormi Webster (3) soon have a little sibling? For some time, Kylie Jenner (24) pregnancy rumors have been circulating. Together with her on-off friend Travis Scott (29), the Keeping up with the Kardashians fame should actually expect offspring again soon and even have a sweet baby bump. Supposedly, this news makes one person especially happy: Kylie’s daughter Stormi should be over the moon because of the addition to the family!

At least that’s what an insider said E! News. “Stormi knows a baby is on the way and she’s so excited,” the source chatted. Kylie I’ve always wanted a sibling for the three-year-old – and now the little ones should be very excited. “She asks a lot of questions and always wants Kylies Touch your belly, it’s really cute “the informant said. The parents-to-be are overjoyed and can hardly wait for their family to expand.

But not only Stormi, but also the rest of the Jenner-Kardashian clan are happy with the 24-year-old, like an insider in conversation with The Sun stressed – above all Kylies Mother Kris Jenner, 65. “She burst into tears when she heard that she was going to have another grandchild.”the source chatted.




Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner with their daughter Stormi, June 2021
Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi on Instagram
Kris and Kylie Jenner, US reality TV stars


