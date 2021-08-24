Amanda Seyfried: Dispute with “unrealistically” thin influencer

Tuesday, August 24, 2021
By Arjun Sethi
“You spread a patriarchal idea”

A friend of unknown by name Seyfried commented on the picture: “It’s totally ok that you are privileged and thin, good for you (somehow I am too), but if you don’t admit that your wealth made your workouts and your body possible, you spread just the patriarchal (totally unrealistic) idea that women should have the same figure as before immediately after giving birth, an impossibility for anyone who cannot afford adequate childcare (and that is almost everyone in this country). “




Seyfried: “Have to be ready to discuss what we spread”

Seyfried (33) then posted a screenshot of her friend’s comment and wrote her own statement. “If we’re willing to get paid to flaunt our lives (and inspire some in the meantime), then we have to be willing to discuss what we’re spreading.”

The actress continued: “We have to justify our actions – and not run away from the problems they represent.” One should take the time to think about what one is wearing in public and whether it is worth it, like that Seyfried.


