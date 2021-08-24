Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Amanda Knox criticizes the Matt Damon film “Stillwater”

“I now have a choice between idly watching others distort my identity further, or fighting to restore my reputation that has been unjustly destroyed,” wrote Knox. She invited McCarthy and Damon to hear their point of view on her “Labyrinths” podcast, which covers everything from justice to personal life.

Because of the murder of the young British woman Meredith Kercher in 2007 in the Italian city of Perugia were Knox and her former Italian boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito In 2009, sentenced in the first instance to 26 and 25 years’ imprisonment. After years of legal tug-of-war, the Italian Supreme Court finally acquitted both of them in 2015 because of sloppy investigations into the case. Knox had served four years of sentence in Italy.




The Ivorian was responsible for the murder Rudy Guede, whose DNA was found on the victim’s body, was sentenced in Italy to 16 years in prison for involvement in the crime. The 21-year-old Kercher was discovered on November 2, 2007, half-naked and with her throat cut in the apartment in Perugia that she shared with Knox. Her body had 47 knife wounds and the student had been raped.

Knox, who lives and works as a journalist in Seattle, wrote a book about her experience. “Waiting To Be Heard: A Memoir” was adapted as a documentary by Netflix.


