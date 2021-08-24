After Ryan McHenry’s cancer death at 27: Ryan Gosling finally eats his cereal – Kino News

Ryan McHenry became known, among other things, for short videos in which he tried to feed Ryan Gosling with cereal. After the Scottish artist’s death from cancer, Gosling has now posted a Vine video himself as a tribute.

Scottish video artist Ryan McHenry died of cancer yesterday at the age of 27. McHenry was best known for his 31-piece Vine-Video series “Ryan Gosling Won’t Eat His Cereal” in which he tries to feed the Hollywood star with cereal, but he either turns away or reacts with a derogatory gesture. Here is a compilation of some of the short clips:

Unsurprisingly, after it became known that McHenry had passed away, an online petition started immediately to get Ryan Gosling to eat his cereal. But in this case, the Hollywood star beat the internet mob and posted this video, which has now been viewed more than 7,300,000 times (and several thousand views are added every minute):









In addition, Gosling expressed his condolences to the family and friends of the deceased on Twitter:

My heart goes out to all of Ryan McHenry’s family and friends. Feel very lucky to have been apart of his life in some small way. – Ryan Gosling (@RyanGosling) May 5, 2015

Besides Ryan Gosling also has the video platform Vine even remembered Ryan McHenry and tweeted this clip from him: