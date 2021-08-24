After Emma Watson: “Glee” star Chord Overstreet reassigned?

So no happy ending with Emma Watson (30) after all? Actually, heaven was full of violins again for the Harry Potter actress and her fellow actor Chord Overstreet (31) after rumors of the crisis – actually! After the two were caught turtling in the summer of this year, everything now seems to be over for good. After all, supposed to Chord have long been dating a new woman – with TV beauty Camelia Somers, the granddaughter of series icon Suzanne Somers (74).

People kills the rumor mill Chord and Camelia really sizzling: The US magazine claims to have learned from an insider that the two are dating and are basically already a couple. An official confirmation of the romantic bush radio has so far failed – neither Chord Camelia’s spokesman had also commented on the online portal’s request.

However, the fact is: Camelia is a huge fan of Chords Music – and makes no secret of it. After the former Glee star released his new song “Water Into Wine”, the 25-year-old shared it with hers Instagram-Story and wrote: “This song! I’m so proud of you!” She also decorated the post with two suspicious heart emojis.

Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson in 2007 in California

Instagram / cameliasomers Camelia and her grandmother Suzanne Somers in September 2016

Instagram / cameliasomers Camelia Somers, actress

