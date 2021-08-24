Tuesday, August 24, 2021
HomeNewsAfter Emma Watson: "Glee" star Chord Overstreet reassigned?
News

After Emma Watson: “Glee” star Chord Overstreet reassigned?

By Arjun Sethi
0
49




So no happy ending with Emma Watson (30) after all? Actually, heaven was full of violins again for the Harry Potter actress and her fellow actor Chord Overstreet (31) after rumors of the crisis – actually! After the two were caught turtling in the summer of this year, everything now seems to be over for good. After all, supposed to Chord have long been dating a new woman – with TV beauty Camelia Somers, the granddaughter of series icon Suzanne Somers (74).

People kills the rumor mill Chord and Camelia really sizzling: The US magazine claims to have learned from an insider that the two are dating and are basically already a couple. An official confirmation of the romantic bush radio has so far failed – neither Chord Camelia’s spokesman had also commented on the online portal’s request.

However, the fact is: Camelia is a huge fan of Chords Music – and makes no secret of it. After the former Glee star released his new song “Water Into Wine”, the 25-year-old shared it with hers Instagram-Story and wrote: “This song! I’m so proud of you!” She also decorated the post with two suspicious heart emojis.

Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson in 2007 in California
Camelia and her grandmother Suzanne Somers in September 2016

Instagram / cameliasomers

Camelia and her grandmother Suzanne Somers in September 2016
Camelia Somers, actress

Instagram / cameliasomers

Camelia Somers, actress


Previous articleChris Pratt: His 7 best films
Next articleSeveral celebrities involved: George Clooney founds school with a special background | news
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv