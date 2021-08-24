About You Coupon: Only today 20% discount code on everything

With the About You voucher you save on countless shoes and clothing for men and women only today, August 24th.

On August 24, 2021 there will be discounts on branded clothing in the About You online shop with a voucher code.

With today’s special offer at About You, you can expand your wardrobe with new styles and save money in the process:

With the About You voucher only today 20 percent discount on everything in the online shop

According to the fashion online shop About You, there are countless fashion brands available for personalized shopping trips for your own, individual style. If you want to go easy on your wallet, you only get until midnight today 20 percent off everything with the About You voucher. There are tons of brands such as Nike, Levi’s, Adidas, Calvin Klein, Esprit and many more to discover.

Here you get to the shop and the About You voucher code:

The About You voucher is only valid today, August 24, 2021 and from a minimum order value of 125 euros. That means, even with the minimum order value, you save at least 25 euros with the 20 percent discount on your order.

There are many well-known brands waiting in the shop, which you can order at a reduced price today with the About You voucher. The following are just a few examples from the range:

20 percent on Nike Sneaker Reposto at About You

The fashionable Nike sneakers go well with trendy outfits as well as with sporting activities. You can order the Reposto in three different colors.

in sizes 38.5 – 47 available from About You

available in three different colors (every color may not come in all sizes)

20 percent voucher discount on Puma Carina L women’s sneakers

The Puma Carina L sneakers, for example, take on the sporty, fashionable touch of the women’s outfit. With the About You voucher, you can save a lot when buying. Only if you want two pairs in different designs.

available in sizes 35.5 – 42

Available in 12 colors and designs (every color may not be in all sizes)

Cecil shirt for women 20 percent cheaper

Light shirts for the summer can never hang enough in your wardrobe. The loosely falling women’s shirt by Cecile is available in four other trendy colors in addition to the orange-coral version – and with a voucher for just 16 euros in the About You Shop.









available in sizes S – XXL at About You

available in five colors (may not all sizes for every color)

Jack & Jones jacket with About You voucher reduced by 20 percent

For the coming days, which are getting a little fresher, a transition jacket is never wrong. This one from Jack & Jones enhances your everyday look and can easily be combined with a casual T-shirt or even a sweater.

available in sizes XS – XXL

available in three colors (may not all sizes for every color)

20 percent About You voucher on Levi’s 512 men’s jeans

When looking for stylish legwear, the interest of men could be aroused by these Levi’s jeans, for example. In the color blue denim, it goes well with almost everything.

available in sizes 30 and 34 – 36 in the About You Shop

Shoulder bag by About You for women

A shoulder bag is nothing less than an accompanying accessory that completes the look. With the About You voucher you can even save 20 percent on these here.

Crossbody bag with spacious main compartment and zip

About You Voucher with a discount on everything – with a few exceptions

With a few exceptions, the About You voucher is valid for everything in the shop, it is not valid for the Second Love category, for cosmetics and care products, fabric masks and also not for the following brands: Boss Casual, Boss Home, Boss Athleisure, Burberry, Diesel, Drykorn, Emporio Armani, Garmin, Hugo, Maloja, Mammut, Mango, Mango Kids, Mango Man, Max Mara Leisure, Michael Kors, MICHAEL Michael Kors, Oakley, Patagonia, Patrizia Pepe, PEAK PERFORMANCE, Ray-Ban, Samsoe & Samsoe, the kooples, THE KOOPLES SPORT, Versace, violeta by Mango, Vogue Eyewear, Weekend Max Mara. The About You voucher is not valid in conjunction with other discounts and vouchers.



But apart from the exceptions, at About You you will find countless clothing items as well as countless other brands, from shirts to shoes, from Nike to Levi’s to Esprit. The About You voucher is only valid today on August 24, 2021. It is therefore advisable not to wait too long if you are interested in buying a product after you have found some favorite pieces in your size, as products can be out of stock quickly if there is a very high demand.