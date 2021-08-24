60th birthday with hundreds of people – George Clooney and Steven Spielberg among guests

Washington. Reports of a planned birthday party for former President Barack Obama with allegedly hundreds of invited guests are causing a stir because of the rising corona numbers in the USA. House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik said, “If you or I did that, Democrats would call this a super-spreader event.” The Republican MP Andy Biggs tweeted: “Just imagine if this party was for Trump”, translated: One should only imagine if this would be a party of Trump.

“This event is taking place in the open air according to all public reports,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Monday. She responded to a reporter’s question as to whether Obama would not send the wrong signal with a big celebration at this time. The reporter criticized the fact that people in the US had to adhere to strict requirements such as mask requirements while watching pictures of Obama’s celebration on television.









Obama celebrates 60th birthday: guests must be vaccinated or tested

Psaki did not provide any further details about the celebration and referred to Obama’s office, which in turn left a request unanswered. She stressed that the former president is a great advocate of vaccination. Several US media had previously reported that Obama was planning a big celebration on the fashionable Atlantic island of Martha’s Vineyard on the weekend of his 60th birthday, which is this Wednesday.

The New York Post reports that around 700 people are expected, including 475 guests and 200 as staff. The invited guests should include stars like George Clooney, Steven Spielberg and Oprah Winfrey. On the news site “Axios” it was said that the guests had to be vaccinated and had to show corona tests.