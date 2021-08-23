Monday, August 23, 2021
HomeNewsWeinstein plaintiff Paz de la Huerta is still suffering today
News

Weinstein plaintiff Paz de la Huerta is still suffering today

By Vimal Kumar
0
35




  • 1/10

    Patricia Broder is the People Editor at the Blick Group.

  • 2/10

    Paz de la Huerta is one of the actresses suing film producer Harvey Weinstein.




  • 10/10

    The US actress, who currently lives in Madrid, would like to move to Zurich. “I could imagine raising children here.”

In 2011, Paz de la Huerta achieved what many actresses only dream of: she was the star of the hit series “Boardwalk Empire”, her friends included film greats like Jack Nicholson and she was sponsored by the most influential film producer in Hollywood at the time: Harvey Weinstein.

But she had to pay dearly for contact with the cinema mogul and the sex offender convicted today: Weinstein is said to have raped de la Huerta twice in her apartment. The trial against him is currently ongoing in Los Angeles. If you talk to the petite actress, you can feel the emotional injuries in her answers. “Just because Weinstein is in prison doesn’t mean that he’ll stop hurting me,” she says – and thus makes it clear what victims of sexual violence go through: Even when the monster is gone, the pain remains.


Previous articleSöllner’s Hot Stock Report: “A stroke of luck” Nvidia, JinkoSolar, BioNtech, Nel, Bitcoin, Tesla, VW, Daimler, Facebook
Next articleMiranda Kerr on friendship with Katy Perry: “I love her”
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv