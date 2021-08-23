The slightly different action hit with Megan Fox – MANN.TV

“Rogue Hunter” – film review – we have seen Hollywood star Megan Fox in quite a few roles. But in this action thriller she shows herself from a different side: As a tough mercenary – and she suits her very well. The film was directed by MJ Bassett, known for his video game adaptation “Silent Hill: Revelation”. “Rogue Hunter” is about a rescue mission in the vast expanses of Africa.

When the mercenary Samantha and her team rescue the kidnapped daughter of a governor from the clutches of African terrorists, everything initially looks like a routine job for the experienced professionals. But the head of the kidnappers Zalaam and his men immediately follow their heels and a dramatic chase begins, which leads Samantha’s mercenary troops to an abandoned farm.

The team soon realizes that the site was previously used by poachers to raise lions that were sold to trophy hunters and animal dealers – and that not all lions have left the farm. On the run from the terrorists and the dangerous predator, the soldiers understand how quickly humans can land at the lower end of the food chain when the hunter suddenly becomes the hunted.

Now Samantha and her troop not only have to protect the hostages, but also themselves. You don’t have to talk about it, “Rogue Hunter” definitely has an illustrious plot. The subject of mercenaries against rebels may not be new, but it certainly is that bloodthirsty killers of an animal nature are brought into the scenario on top of that.

That sounds a bit chaotic, but it works wonderfully, which is why you can look forward to an evening of action that is as entertaining as it is exciting. What is really cool here is that the lion theme has been cleverly incorporated into a captivating action thriller in order to draw attention to the topic of the fight against the extinction of endangered species at the same time. Strong!









On top of that, Megan Fox likes her role as a tough mercenary, as do her colleagues Greg Kriek, Jessica Sutton, Calli Taylor, Brandon Auret, Adam Deacon and Sisanda Henna. All in all, a slightly different action thriller awaits you here, but it does its job great and presents you with a wild adventure that keeps going from the first to the last minute. Hence, genre fans can’t go wrong.

Rogue Hunter (SquareOne Entertainment) – Release: March 5th