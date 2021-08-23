Monday, August 23, 2021
The slightly different action hit with Megan Fox – MANN.TV

By Arjun Sethi
“Rogue Hunter” – film review – we have seen Hollywood star Megan Fox in quite a few roles. But in this action thriller she shows herself from a different side: As a tough mercenary – and she suits her very well. The film was directed by MJ Bassett, known for his video game adaptation “Silent Hill: Revelation”. “Rogue Hunter” is about a rescue mission in the vast expanses of Africa.

When the mercenary Samantha and her team rescue the kidnapped daughter of a governor from the clutches of African terrorists, everything initially looks like a routine job for the experienced professionals. But the head of the kidnappers Zalaam and his men immediately follow their heels and a dramatic chase begins, which leads Samantha’s mercenary troops to an abandoned farm.


