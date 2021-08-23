The Rock & Emily Blunt chase through Disney’s Jungle Cruise

With the film adaptation of an attraction from one of its amusement parks, Disney has already celebrated great success. We’re of course talking about the Pirates of the Caribbean series, which is based on the Pirates of the Caribbean themed cruise. With Jungle Cruise there is now another film adaptation Disneyland attraction in the cinemas.

At the top of the player you can check out the new Jungle Cruise trailer, starring Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson. We have also included the video again further down in the article.

New Jungle Cruise trailer with Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson

Jungle Cruise was originally supposed to open in theaters in October 2019, but then the Disney blockbuster was postponed for nine months. At the 23rd July 2020 the film is now conquering German cinemas. You can find the new poster below.

Jungle Cruise

Jungle Cruise takes place at the beginning of the 20th century and tells the story of Frank (Dwayne Johnson), who is the captain of a tranquil river ship. Together with the scientist Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt) and her brother McGregor (Jack Whitehall) he is on a journey that the trio deeper and deeper into the jungle brings in.

There they hope for the tree of Life to find who should have healing powers. However, there are tons of obstacles to be overcome along the way. Starting with dangerous animals up to a German expedition troop who are also aiming for the tree of life: Frank, Lily and McGregor have to master a number of challenges in order to get to their destination.

Jungle Cruise – Trailer 2 (English) HD

Jungle Cruise not only has the potential to Disney’s new Pirates of the Caribbean to become, but also resembles two other films. On the one hand, there are many Indiana Jones vibes to be discovered in the trailer. On the other hand, the John Huston film African Queen was apparently the inspiration. Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt take the place of Humphrey Bogart and Katherine Hepburn.

In addition, Édgar Ramírez, Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti are part of the cast of the film, which was directed by Jaume Collet-Serra. He will soon bring Black Adam (also with Dwayne Johnson in the lead role) to the big screen. He has also directed some excellent thrillers, such as the Liam Neeson vehicle The Commuter and the shark film The Shallows with Blake Lively.

Jungle Cruise starts on 23rd July 2020 in German cinemas.

Are you looking forward to a jungle cruise with Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson?