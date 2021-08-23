The prime example of a toxic relationship

7 signs you’re in a toxic relationship

The term “toxic relationship” can be found more and more in the media – at least since “Me Too” we are now talking very specifically about when boundaries are exceeded and when manipulative behavior between two people goes too far.

There are toxic relationships in families, at work – and especially often in love. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are one of the couples who could be the inspiration for this phenomenon. How did a once loving partnership turn into a media mud battle? And why not just leave before it gets so ugly?

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: a relationship could hardly be more toxic

The craziest rumors about the relationship between Amber Heard (35) and Johnny Depp (58) are circulating on YouTube and Instagram: After 7 years of relationship in which bottles were thrown, fingertips lost, defecated in beds and cheated, the two are tearing up publicly and in court. The goal: Complete destruction without regard to losses.

Amber initially sat on the longer lever – since “Fortunately, it has become much easier for women to accuse men of abuse. Johnny is now countering with a $ 50 million libel suit. What was really going on behind the closed doors of the Depp-Heard household, probably only the two know. But the fact is that they were definitely not good for each other. More like kryptonide. So the same thing doesn’t happen to you, here are 7 warning signs of a toxic relationship.

1. They shatter your self-esteem

Ever heard sentences like: “Your hair has become quite long, don’t you want to cut it again? “Or: “I think that the dress doesn’t look so good on you ”. “Why do you want to meet your friends? I thought you’d rather be at home? ”Toxic partners like to complain about you. The worst part: If you only have the feeling that you are not doing anything right, you feel bad and you no longer trust your own perception.

2. They control you and are extremely jealous

I once had a boyfriend who wasn’t allowed to ride a bike to university because his girlfriend wanted him to go with her. But because she always took too long in the bathroom, each time she had to take a taxi at short notice. Crazy, right? Well, once you get stuck in such a toxic relationship, you can’t get out of it anytime soon. Toxic people are very good at arguing: “Why don’t you want to go with me? Do not you love me anymore? Do you meet someone else on the way? ”Corrosive – and really unhealthy.

Photo: fizkes / Shutterstock 3. You no longer care about yourself Sorry, but a toxic relationship always takes two. Do you go out with your friends less and less or have you even given up your sport? Do you have a guilty conscience towards your partner when you withdraw or take time for yourself? Then you contribute a not insignificant part to the fact that your relationship becomes more and more unhealthy.





4. Your significant other takes no responsibility Does every request to empty the dishwasher end in a huge argument because you should know that your loved one had a really hard week at work? Guess what – other people work too and still clear the dishwasher. Your sweetheart just doesn’t feel like it and tries to manipulate you emotionally so that from now on you always empty the dishwasher by yourself. Who has the strength to clean up and at the same time lead a fundamental debate about everything? None. Goal achieved. If your partner tries to blame you for something irrational in different situations, your alarm bells should ring: “Why are you forcing me to clean after work, because of you I’m in a bad mood now!” emotional manipulation, by the way, “gaslighting”. 5. You always feel bad around her Of course we miss the people we love. But you can also love people who are not really good for you – unfortunately you often notice that too late. You miss your loved one, want to meet him / her, but as soon as you spend a long time together, do you feel inferior, sad, tense or stressed? Not a good sign. This is often triggered by very subtle behavior: does he criticize you immediately when you see each other? Does he seem disinterested and punish you with ignorance? Is she on the phone all the time? Of course you feel like shit there. 6. You cannot trust them You don’t always have to cheat in order to destroy the fundamental basis of trust in a relationship. There are players out there who have really perfected their mindfuck game on the emotional level. In healthy relationships, you can rely on your partner to show up if you mind something, that they just generally keep their word. In toxic relationships, sometimes you don’t even know if and when you’ll see each other at all. Reliability is an extremely important quality in order to be able to create trust. The blast: Toxic people often come running suddenly when you don’t show yourself from the most reliable and safest side. Yep, they’re really broken. 7. You actually do all of the work Extreme red flag alert: You make all appointments, you always come up with new ideas for dates or activities, YOU organize everyday life with all the trimmings. And your better half just takes this for granted and makes absolutely no effort to make any constructive contribution to the development of your relationship – especially when it comes to future planning and perspectives – then the ultimate tip is, also retrospectively, based on all 7 points: Run. As fast as you can. (SeS)