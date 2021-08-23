Monday, August 23, 2021
HomeNewsSummer Sale 2021 at Galeria: Offers from Karstadt & Kaufhof
News

Summer Sale 2021 at Galeria: Offers from Karstadt & Kaufhof

By Arjun Sethi
0
51




CorinnaL / Shutterstock

Disclaimer: If you complete a purchase via a link marked with an asterisk, we receive a small commission. Learn more

In 2004, end-of-season sales such as summer sales were officially abolished. Since then, dealers have been able to carry out discount campaigns at will. Since customers have got used to the reductions in summer, there are still many offers in the hot months. The department store chain Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof * is currently holding such a summer sale.

What to expect at the Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof summer sale

The summer sale from Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof * is really impressive. There are additional discounts on already reduced items from the areas of clothing, shoes, stockings, bags, suitcases and accessories for the whole family – so you can save twice as much. And the best thing is: the sales also include parts from popular brands such as Esprit, s.Oliver, Adidas and Co.




Read too

Otto Summer Sale: 10 items that are now at least 40 percent cheaper

How much is the saving?

How much can you save? Depends on. The savings are highest if you choose at least three reduced items from the summer sale. Then Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof deducts another 30 percent discount. In order to secure the additional percentage, you only have to enter the code “sale30” when paying at the online shop checkout *. The promotion is still valid until August 1, 2021 and non-reduced goods, lingerie, school bags, school backpacks, DFB articles and some selected brands are excluded.

The best offers in the Galeria Summer Sale

Which summer sale snappers is recommended to hit? Here we present a small selection of our favorites:

Looking for more deals? Here you can find the current offers from your favorite shops:


Previous articleCameron Diaz: That’s why she ended her acting career
Next articleClive Owen net worth 2021 – rich, richer, Clive Owen!
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv