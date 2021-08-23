Summer Sale 2021 at Galeria: Offers from Karstadt & Kaufhof

CorinnaL / Shutterstock





In 2004, end-of-season sales such as summer sales were officially abolished. Since then, dealers have been able to carry out discount campaigns at will. Since customers have got used to the reductions in summer, there are still many offers in the hot months. The department store chain Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof * is currently holding such a summer sale.

What to expect at the Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof summer sale

The summer sale from Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof * is really impressive. There are additional discounts on already reduced items from the areas of clothing, shoes, stockings, bags, suitcases and accessories for the whole family – so you can save twice as much. And the best thing is: the sales also include parts from popular brands such as Esprit, s.Oliver, Adidas and Co.









How much is the saving?

How much can you save? Depends on. The savings are highest if you choose at least three reduced items from the summer sale. Then Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof deducts another 30 percent discount. In order to secure the additional percentage, you only have to enter the code “sale30” when paying at the online shop checkout *. The promotion is still valid until August 1, 2021 and non-reduced goods, lingerie, school bags, school backpacks, DFB articles and some selected brands are excluded.

The best offers in the Galeria Summer Sale

Which summer sale snappers is recommended to hit? Here we present a small selection of our favorites:

