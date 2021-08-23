ROUNDUP: Bitcoin rises above $ 50,000 – PayPal expands crypto service

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) – The digital currency Bitcoin rose above the round mark of 50,000 US dollars for the first time in three months on Monday. At its peak, the oldest and best-known crypto system on the Bitstamp trading platform cost around US $ 50,560. Other currencies such as Ether, the second largest internet currency after Bitcoin, also rose at the beginning of the week. The market value of all around 11,360 cryptocurrencies rose to $ 2.16 trillion, according to the Coinmarketcap website.

Bitcoin price has risen by about $ 20,000 since mid-July. However, the original cryptocurrency is still a long way from its record high of just under $ 65,000, which was reached in mid-April. The number two digital currency by market value, ether, also gained at the beginning of the week and cost around $ 3,360. The record here is well over $ 4,000.









The news that the large payment service PayPal wanted to expand its crypto offering, which is already available in the USA, to Great Britain provided a boost. According to this, British customers should be able to make transactions in Bitcoin and three other digital currencies, including Ether, in the course of the week. PayPal has been offering such a service for a long time in the United States.

Cryptocurrency expert Timo Emden spoke of another historic step that would bring Bitcoin and Co. closer to the mainstream. The announcement of the large US trading platform Coinbase to increase its own holdings of digital currencies in the past few days had also given crypto investors confidence ./bgf/jsl/jha/