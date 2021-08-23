Rihanna proves: Nobody combines high fashion and sportswear as skilfully as she does

Nobody mixes the casual look with couture as skilfully as Rihanna

When the late Karl Lagerfeld supplied the superstars with his grandiose Chanel accessories in the 90s and 2000s, he had no idea that decades later Rihanna would make the opulent pieces look like the ultimate modern investment. The singer proved that pearls and necklaces do not have to be reserved for formal occasions and wore Chanel accessories – including a vintage belt from the brand No 5, which she slung around the waist of her baggy jeans – while shopping at night.

To compensate for her numerous necklaces – she wore pearls and a classic Vivienne Westwood choker – Rihanna opted for a black bouclé cardigan over a black lace bra. As with many of her most recent looks, she added a touch of sportiness with a bright green New Era baseball cap and Adidas sneakers: casual chic in Rihanna style.









Rihanna loves young, independent designers: inside – and combines them with big brands

High-low outfit combinations are Rihanna’s strength. Mostly you see them in a mix of vintage and new goods from up-and-coming, independent designers: inside like Emma Brewin and Conner Ives – the Fall / Winter 2021 collection from Conner Ives has just been released by Net-a-Porter and was designed by Rihanna herself bought – and unusual big names like Balenciaga, Raf Simons and Vetements. Old and new pieces from Chanel, Dior and Tom Ford are also an important part of their wardrobe.

Each city inspires Rihanna’s style in its own way

In the May 2020 issue of UK VOGUE, Rihanna admitted that she changes her look depending on where she is – a testament to her chameleon-like style. She revealed that she is most creative in London, relaxed in Mexico and “most fashionable” in Paris. Judging by her stylish performances in New York, one can only guess that the Big Apple is where she loves to experiment most.

This article appeared in the original on Vogue.co.uk.