Monday, August 23, 2021
Photo throwback: Amanda Seyfried breastfeeds her newborn here

By Arjun Sethi
Amanda Seyfried (33) shares an emotional moment with her fans! The actress became a mother for the first time two years ago: her daughter Nina was born at the end of March. Since then, she has seldom allowed insights into her family life and always hides the face of her little one. A new photo review should please your community all the more: Amanda now posted a picture of her breastfeeding her then newborn baby.

On the said snapshot that the 33-year-old took Instagram shared, however, she is not seen alone with her daughter: Amanda breasts her girl while talking to her sister Jennifer. “A review: with my sister on my favorite day”, the Hollywood star writes about the photo. When exactly it was recorded explains Amanda not, but their daughter and husband Thomas Sadoski (43) may not have been around for too long at the time of the photo – it may even be a photo from the day she was born.

The Mamma Mia actress can currently look forward to experiencing a moment like this soon in reverse roles with her sister: Announced a few days ago Amandathat she will soon be an aunt. “My sister has my niece in her stomach. I hope our daughters will be even closer friends”she wrote about a picture with Jennifer.




Amanda Seyfried and her daughter Nina
Thomas Sadoski and Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried (r.) And her sister Jennifer


Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
