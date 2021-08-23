Monday, August 23, 2021
HomeNewsMiranda Kerr on friendship with Katy Perry: "I love her"
News

Miranda Kerr on friendship with Katy Perry: “I love her”

By Arjun Sethi
0
27




Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr were a couple for six years. The actor and model have a son, ten-year-old Flynn. Today, around eight years after the split, Bloom and Kerr are on friendly terms. And apparently not only that: Kerr has a special sympathy for Bloom’s new fiancée, Katy Perry, as she now reveals.

In the “Moments with Candace Parker” podcast, the 38-year-old said that she would occasionally rather spend her time with Perry than with her ex-husband. “We’re going on vacation together. We celebrate all the important moments together, ”says Kerr. “I love her and can safely say that I love her more than Flynn’s father.”

Today, Kerr continues, she has a fraternal relationship with Bloom. “He’s like a brother to me right now. And mostly a very annoying brother, ”she joked. Perry is helping her “get on with him.” She is so grateful for the friendship with the musician.




“We hit it off immediately”

On the podcast, she also talked about their first meeting together. Bloom, who became world famous for his work in the fantasy trilogy “Lord of the Rings”, invited Kerr after he started dating Perry on a regular basis. “We hit it off immediately,” Kerr said. Perry also looked after Flynn very well. “She didn’t try to be his mother. She was just friendly and funny, and that’s all you can ask. ”Then they went to a party in Malibu together.

Kerr is now the mother of two other children. She raises their sons Hart (three years old) and Myles (one year old) together with husband Evan Spiegel, CEO and founder of Snapchat. Perry, who is one of the most successful pop artists in the world and has sold more than 126 million records, became a mother for the first time last year. Daisy Dove is Bloom’s second child.


Previous articleWeinstein plaintiff Paz de la Huerta is still suffering today
Next articleForest fire season in Italy: Almost 130 reports of arson
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv