Miranda Kerr on friendship with Katy Perry: “I love her”

Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr were a couple for six years. The actor and model have a son, ten-year-old Flynn. Today, around eight years after the split, Bloom and Kerr are on friendly terms. And apparently not only that: Kerr has a special sympathy for Bloom’s new fiancée, Katy Perry, as she now reveals.

In the “Moments with Candace Parker” podcast, the 38-year-old said that she would occasionally rather spend her time with Perry than with her ex-husband. “We’re going on vacation together. We celebrate all the important moments together, ”says Kerr. “I love her and can safely say that I love her more than Flynn’s father.”

Today, Kerr continues, she has a fraternal relationship with Bloom. “He’s like a brother to me right now. And mostly a very annoying brother, ”she joked. Perry is helping her “get on with him.” She is so grateful for the friendship with the musician.









“We hit it off immediately”

On the podcast, she also talked about their first meeting together. Bloom, who became world famous for his work in the fantasy trilogy “Lord of the Rings”, invited Kerr after he started dating Perry on a regular basis. “We hit it off immediately,” Kerr said. Perry also looked after Flynn very well. “She didn’t try to be his mother. She was just friendly and funny, and that’s all you can ask. ”Then they went to a party in Malibu together.