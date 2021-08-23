Laurence Fishburne will not play in Matrix 4

Lawrence Fishburne won’t be returning for the Matrix 4 to reprise his iconic role of Morpheus, the actor has confirmed.

Why? “I have not been invited,” he told The Wrap. “Maybe that will make me write another play. I wish them well. I hope it’s great,” Fishburne added diplomatically.

Fishburne was one of the key stars of the original Matrix trilogy, opening the eyes of Keanu Reeves’ hero Neo to the secret cyber world humanity was trapped within.

Although Matrix was originally planned as a trilogy, we will see the fourth part of the series on December 23, 2021. Unfortunately, Laurence Fishburne, one of the main protagonists of The Matrix, does not return.

“It’s probably the most remembered role, which is great. It’s not the only thing I’ll be remembered for, which is better,” said Fishburne of his character, Morpheus.

This is followed by spoilers for the Matrix trilogy!









What happened to Morpheus?

There may be a good, if somewhat frustrating, reason director Lana Wachowski didn’t consider leading actor Laurence Fishburne for a new movie.

At the height of the Matrix hype, a short-lived MMO game – The Matrix Online – was released. Lily and Lana Wachowski pledged to ensure that everything that happens in the game will be incorporated into the film franchise. That would have included an event in which Morpheus is killed.

However, the on-screen death hasn’t prevented other members of the original cast from returning, such as Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, who return for Part 4 along with Jada Pinkett-Smith. Hugo Weaving’s iconic Agent Smith is not set to make a comeback.

It could be that the rumors about the plot of the new film come true and that Matrix 4 is actually a prequel that revolves around Morpheus when he became aware of the Matrix himself.

That would be an exciting twist as the evil Matrix is ​​at the height of its power and Fishbourne’s character is one of the most charismatic of the group. We’ll keep you updated as more details become known, but it still looks like Fishburne has taken the blue pill.