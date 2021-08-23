Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Laurence Fishburne will not play in Matrix 4

By Vimal Kumar
Lawrence Fishburne won’t be returning for the Matrix 4 to reprise his iconic role of Morpheus, the actor has confirmed.

Why? “I have not been invited,” he told The Wrap. “Maybe that will make me write another play. I wish them well. I hope it’s great,” Fishburne added diplomatically.


