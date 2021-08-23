Kill Bill Star: Shinichi Chiba died after corona infection

Tokyo –

The Japanese action film star Shinichi Chiba, known from Quentin Tarantino’s “Kill Bill: Vol.1”, is dead. He died on Thursday in a hotel near Tokyo after a corona infection of pneumonia, his office announced. The actor was 82 years old.

Action movie fans around the world loved him for his karate and other martial arts techniques. In Tarantino’s “Kill Bill” strip, Chiba was also responsible for the fight scenes. The Japanese contracted the corona virus at the end of last month and had to go to hospital in early August. He wasn’t vaccinated.

Almost become an Olympic participant

The actor, born in the Japanese prefecture of Fukuoka in 1939, whose real name was Sadaho Maeda, became popular in his Japanese homeland in the 1960s with the TV detective series “Key Hunter”. His powerful action presentations delighted not only film fans, but also directors and famous actors such as Keanu Reeves and Jackie Chan.

Chiba had attended Nippon Sport Science University in the late 1950s, but an injury prevented his participation in the gymnastics Olympics. He later earned the black belt in Kyokushin Karate, became an actor and also appeared in samurai films.

In addition to karate, Chiba was an expert in the Japanese martial art Shorinji kempo and an acrobat on horseback. He once named a scene in “Key Hunter” as his most dangerous stunt, in which he jumped from a moving car onto a plane taking off. (dpa)