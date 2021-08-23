Home »Movie + TV» Movie + TV News »Kevin Feige: Robert Downey Jr. was a risk

Kevin Feige thinks Robert Downey Jr.’s engagement was a risk.



The 48-year-old president of ‘Marvel Studios’ admits that his company owes a large part of the success of the last few years to the Hollywood star, who has starred as Iron Man in the films of the same name since 2008. Feige told ‘CinemaBlend’: “I was lucky enough to be part of the early ‘Spiderman’ films and the ‘X-Men’ films. But we wanted to make an ‘Iron Man’ film. And I always think so nor that the biggest risk was casting Robert Downey Jr., even if it seems unbelievable today. It was both the biggest risk and the most important part of creating the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Without Robert, we wouldn’t be here today I really believe in that. “









Kevin said he always knew Robert was a “great actor”. Still, it took some imagination to picture him as Iron Man. The studio boss continued, “He’s a great actor. Everyone knew he was a great actor. But he wasn’t an action star.”

