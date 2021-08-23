Jennifer Lawrence: She uses Twitter debut for important appeal

Jennifer Lawrence has signed up on the social media platform Twitter. Your decision has a serious ulterior motive.

For years, Jennifer Lawrence stayed out of social media. That’s the end of it: the actress has set up her own Twitter account. However, she does not use this to keep her fans up to date on her private life. Instead, she wants to use her reach to make a difference in her home country. Your account is in direct contact with the US organization “Represent Us”, which works to improve the legal system in the USA.













Jennifer Lawrence approaches politicians



So far, the 29-year-old has posted two tweets. Both draw attention to grievances. To her first post, a video, wrote Lawrence: “Nearly one in four black men in America ends up in jail one day.” The video shows the apparently associated statistics.

In her second tweet, the Oscar winner commemorates Breonna Taylor. The 26-year-old African American died in March this year from gunfire by police officers. Lawrence also addressed Kentucky Politician and Attorney General Daniel Cameron. He should bring the police officers responsible for Taylor’s death to justice.

