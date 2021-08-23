“Iron Man” successor to be featured in “Black Panther 2” – News 2021

The MCU is growing and growing: after the first Black Panther film became an international success, the appearance of a successor was only a matter of time. As it now turns out, the successor to the popular Avengers Iron Man is said to appear for the first time. In this article we tell you who it is and what we know about the new figure.

The loss of Iron Man caused a great shock to Marvel fans: In Avengers: Endgame, we had to say goodbye to the extremely rich Avenger when he gave his life in the fight against Thanos. Actor Robert Downey Jr. has since said goodbye to the role that has accompanied him since the first Iron Man film from 2008. We witnessed a tragic loss in real life in 2020 when Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman died of complications from colon cancer. Marvel has now made the decision not to cast Black Panther with a new actor.



All the more opportunities are there for both Iron Man and the Black Panther franchise. Because the new character Riri Williams should bring both together in the future. Williams is played by Dominique Thorne, is a talented tinkerer in the comic book and will succeed Iron Man. She will get her own series in the future, which will be titled Ironheart. However, she will not celebrate her actual debut in it, but presented for the first time in Black Panther 2. As the website ComicBook announced, MCU boss Kevin Feige recently confirmed this in an interview. Heroic Hollywood reported the same on Twitter.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is said to be the official title of the sequel. Production recently began in Atlanta, USA. In addition to the newcomers, some well-known people will again be involved in the film. Ryan Coogler takes over the direction again, while the cast comes with stars like Angela Bassett, Florence Kasumba, Letitia Wright, Martin Freeman and Lupita Nyong’o. As things stand, Black Panther 2 is scheduled to launch in July 2022. The series Ironheart, in which we get to know Riri Williams better, should appear sometime after. We will keep you up to date on the most important developments.