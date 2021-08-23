“I was a machine”: Cameron Diaz explains her withdrawal from the film industry

And suddenly she was gone: Actress Cameron Diaz has not made a film since 2014. In an interview, she now spoke about the reasons for her departure from Hollywood.

Cameron Diaz’s last film was released seven years ago. The actress has since turned her back on Hollywood. In an interview with comedian Kevin Hart, the 48-year-old spoke in detail about the reasons for her withdrawal. If you do something at a high level over a long period of time, like acting, you would have to give up a lot of personal tasks. The household, the finances, all the everyday things would suddenly be done by someone else, said Diaz.

Around the age of 40, she realized that she was neglecting certain areas in her life. Although she loves acting, she longed for more simplicity in her life and therefore made the decision to retire. “I just wanted to make my life more manageable for myself,” she said. Before that she was like a “machine”.

Cameron Diaz raves about her family



She wanted to have more daily routines, to do things for herself that she just wouldn’t have had time for before. The best thing for them is to have a family and be married. She now gives all of her energy to her loved ones. In the meantime, she can no longer give a film role what she needs.

Cameron Diaz married Good Charlotte guitarist Benji Madden in 2015. At the beginning of 2020, the two surprised with the news that they have become parents. “We are so happy, blessed and grateful to start the new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter Raddix Madden. She completed our family,” Diaz shouted on Instagram at the time.

The American had her last film engagement in 2014 in the musical adaptation of “Annie” at the side of Jamie Foxx. Since then she has turned down all offers. Instead, Diaz focuses on her personal life and her new career as a winemaker. Last year she launched her first own wine under the name Avaline.

