First stylish pictures of Cowboy Bebop

For science fiction fans, Netflix has a very special series in store this year: Cowboy Bebop. The live-action adaptation of the anime of the same name celebrates on November 19, 2021 their premiere on the platform of the streaming provider. In addition to the publication date, there are now the first pictures.

We have waited a long time for an official update on the ambitious project that was announced three years ago. However, due to a knee injury to main actor John Cho and the corona pandemic, the shooting had to be done interrupted several times will. But now the time has finally come.

Cowboy Bebop: First pictures of the Netflix sci-fi series

The first images from Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop series show us the main cast and give us a feel for the world in which the story is set. Star Trek veteran John Cho takes on the role of Spike mirror, Daniella Pineda is as Faye Valentine to see and play Mustafa Shakir Jet black.

Who are the cowboy bebop characters?

Spike mirror was born on Mars. He used to be a member of the Red Dragon Syndicate. For various reasons, he has turned his back on the criminal organization by faking his death. Now he’s out as a bounty hunter and leads the bebop crew.

was born on Mars. He used to be a member of the Red Dragon Syndicate. For various reasons, he has turned his back on the criminal organization by faking his death. Now he’s out as a bounty hunter and leads the bebop crew. Faye Valentine has an incredible amount of gambling debts and doesn’t care about social contacts, which only makes her a better bounty hunter. Nevertheless, she has found a kind of family in the bebop crew.

has an incredible amount of gambling debts and doesn’t care about social contacts, which only makes her a better bounty hunter. Nevertheless, she has found a kind of family in the bebop crew. Jet black worked as a policeman a long time ago. He lost one of his arms during a mission. Since then he has been wearing a cybernetic prosthesis. He loves jazz, bonsai trees and is the cook of the bebop crew.

One important figure should not be missing, of course: the space corgi A. The loyal companion of Spike Spiegel’s crew owes its unusual name to none other than Albert Einstein and comes from an experimental laboratory. He has an extremely high IQ. You can see it on the fourth picture.

Further pictures give us a picture of the mood of the series. Stylistically, Cowboy Bebop levels off between the aesthetics of two Keanu Reeves lines. On the one hand there is the Matrix saga, on the other hand the John Wick series. Visually, Cowboy Bebop could definitely be one of the most exciting Netflix series will.

However, Cowboy Bebop doesn’t score with his pictures, even those Music is an important element. The original lives from Yôko Kanno’s jazzy sounds. Fortunately, the composer is also involved in the real version and will hopefully delight us once more with playful, exciting and melancholy pieces.

Kanno isn’t the only person returning from the anime. Director Shinichirô Watanabe also acts as Adviser to the new seriesdeveloped by André Nemec and Jeff Pinkner for Netflix. In addition, Christopher Yost is on board as an author. In addition to various Marvel projects, he recently worked on the Star Wars series The Mandalorian.

The first season of Cowboy Bebop comprises a total of ten episodes. From the November 19th they are all available to stream on Netflix.

There is something for everyone here, because we have checked Netflix, Amazon, Starzplay, Disney + and Apple TV + and are introducing you to the 15 big highlights of the month.

