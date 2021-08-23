Emma Stone casts the leading role in Yórgos Lánthimos’ new film

Director and screenwriter Yórgos Lánthimos is currently working on his new film “Poor Things”. Emma Stone will cast Bella Baxter in this.

Stone was already part of Lánthimos’ historical satire “The Favorite” in 2018. Now “Film Stage” reported that she has cast Bella Baxter – “an erratic, oversexualized, emancipated woman and a female Frankenstein.”









The story of Bella Baxter

The film “Poor Things” focuses on the protagonist Bella Baxter. The young woman drowned herself in the hope of escaping from her abusive husband. The plan failed as she was resuscitated by a surgeon as a result. This placed the brain of her unborn child in her head.

The story is based on the novel of the same name by the Scottish writer Alasdair Gray. However, the script is written here by Lánthimos and Tony McNamara. McNamara already wrote the script for “The Favorite”.

The film project starts in autumn this year, but no other actors are known besides Emma Stone.

32-year-old Stone has been a fixture in Hollywood for years. For example, she starred in the comedy “Zombieland” from 2009, in Marc Webb’s “The Amazing Spider Man2: Rise Of Electro” (2014) and the Netflix series “Maniac” from 2018.

Yórgos Lánthimos’ works have been nominated for Oscars and Golden Globes in the categories of “Best Screenplay” and “Best Director”. As part of the European Film Awards, he received the award for Best Screenplay in 2015 for his film “The Lobster”. He also won the European Film Award in the category “Best Director” for “The Favorite” in 2019. In 2018 his film “The Killing Of A Sacred Deer” with Nicole Kidman and Colin Farrell was released.