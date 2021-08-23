Deleted Star Wars scene could have saved Natalie Portman in episode 3 – see for yourself

The Star Wars prequel trilogy remains highly controversial to this day. Most fans can agree that Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith at the latest can build on the greatest strengths of the sci-fi saga.

However, one of the weaknesses of Episode III is Natalie Portman as Padmé Amidala. Your character often appears or becomes superfluous in the film reduced to short, unimportant scenes. At the beginning there were even more scenes filmed with her, which were sometimes extremely important for the developments in the Star Wars universe and were not used in the end.

Deleted Star Wars Episode 3 scenes would have portrayed the birth of the Rebel Alliance

Through various deleted scenes for Revenge of the Sith it becomes clear that Natalie Portman’s Padmé is one of the most important characters for a early form of the rebel alliance should be. One of the scenes filmed but not used in the film shows a meeting in Bail Organa’s office, where Bail, Padmé and Mon Mothma, among others, are concerned about the fact that Palpatine wants to undermine democracy.

Even if Padmé Palpatine still trusts here, Bail and Mon Mothma are already planning an organization to protect democracy against interference. Padmé gives them permission as a senator, while the two are supposed to keep their plan a secret.

Screen Rant describes more deleted scenes linked to the one above. Later, Padmé and other senators confront Palpatine with the so-called Petition of the Two Thousand, which was intended to dispel many concerns about the overthrow of democracy. When the document in front of the Chancellor was unsuccessful and Palpatine Anakin, as a close advisor, increasingly turned against Padmé, Bail Organa and Mon Mothma finally formed the rebel alliance.









At that time, the second part of the Star Wars prequels in particular was heavily criticized for the large proportion of political scenes. That could have been the reason why the scenes with Padmé were deleted from episode 3. Natalie Portman’s character would have been given such a much more important role that she played Key figure in the founding of the later rebel alliance would have done.

