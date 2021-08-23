Camila Cabello secures Hollywood role in Cinderella remake

Camila Cabello is also trying to act as an actress and will soon lose a glass shoe in the remake of Charles Perrault’s “Cinderella” and be able to wrap her prince around her finger.

All-round talent Camila

Karla Camila Cabello Estrabao is a 22-year-old Cuban-American singer and songwriter who jetted around the globe with the girls from Fifth Harmony between 20012 and 2016, left the group at the end and started a career as a solo artist. Her debut album “Camila” made it to number one on the iTunes charts in 80 countries around the world, secured her two Grammy nominations and ensured that the brown-haired beauty achieved worldwide success. She also landed deals with L’Oreal, kicked British Adele from the streaming throne and was named winner of the MTV VMAs and MTV EMAs 2018.

Nevertheless, Cabello does not let the hype about her get to her and tries to remain herself. “I know people would be more interested in posting more about my personal life or getting involved in rumors. I, on the other hand, can’t come to terms with it, I just want to be a good artist. I don’t want to be a good celebrity – I am not! […] I also can’t spend an hour a day in the mask and have my hair styled. Some people do this because they know paparazzi are lurking in the streets. I just can’t do it, do you understand? I know I need to invest more time in my styling. Sometimes I run around looking like trash, ”she confessed to“ Billboard ”and took a short break after all the events and performances.









New job offer

During her two months long abstinence from the Internet, Camila was in the recording studio more and more often and was already confirming the work on her second album. Much information about new drops has not come to light since then and the reason is obvious: Instead of continuing to take care of the LP, the 22-year-old was able to drive Hollywood agents crazy and will soon be on the big one Screen to be seen.

In Charles Perrault’s fairy tale “Cinderella”, which is to be filmed again, the Cuban-American singer got the lead role, will lose her glass shoe, drive away in a kind of pumpkin carriage and fall head over heels in love with a prince .

Presenter and entertainer James Corden is said to have already commissioned the production and will also be at the start, while Kay Cannon, who had already written the scripts for “Pitch Perfect”, was hired as a director.