Bitcoin, Cardano and Binance Coin increases

The total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies amounts to 2225 billion US dollars, of which Bitcoin claims a market share of 42 percent. The trading volume in the past 24 hours was $ 124 billion. It works: The top 10 of the crypto market were able to show an average price increase of 2 percent.
This is how the rates of the most important digital currencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
Bitcoin
The Bitcoin price has risen by 2.21 percent since yesterday. The price of Bitcoin is currently 50,206.00 US dollars. Fulfilling the market, one relies on the fear-and-greed index currently greed.
- Market Cap: $ 943.6 billion (+ 2.22%)
- 24h trading volume: 31,753 million US dollars (-22.43%)
- 24h High: $ 50,199.00
- 24h low: US dollars
Ethereum
The Ethereum price climbs 2.62 percent. The Ethereum rate this morning is $ 3,342.72.
- Market Cap: $ 391.83 billion (+ 3.17%)
- 24h trading volume: 20,651 million US dollars (-23.78%)
- 24h high: $ 3,344.93
- 24-hour low: US dollars
Cardano
The Cardano course jumped an impressive 10.5 percent within 24 hours. The rate is currently at $ 2.79.
- Market Cap: $ 89.38 billion (+ 11.53%)
- 24h trading volume: 6,310 million US dollars (+ 80.93%)
- 24h high: $ 2.84
- 24-hour low: US dollars
Binance Coin
The Binance Coin course was able to gain 4.14 percentage points in the last 24 hours. It is currently trading at $ 470.85.
- Market Cap: $ 72.69 billion (+ 4.38%)
- 24h trading volume: $ 2,034 million (-24.09%)
- 24h high: $ 470.71
- 24-hour low: US dollars
Tether
The tether course remained stable and only changed by -0.34 percent. This is reflected in a rate of USD 1.00.
- Market Cap: $ 64.94 billion (-0.11%)
- 24h trading volume: $ 56,601 million (-19.24%)
- 24h high: $ 1.01
- 24h low: US dollars
XRP
The XRP price moved sluggishly by only 0.61 percent. The price is currently at 1.24 US dollars.
- Market Cap: $ 57.81 billion (+ 0.56%)
- 24h trading volume: $ 5,186 million (-32.44%)
- 24h high: $ 1.25
- 24-hour low: US dollars
Dogecoin
Exciting is different: the Dogecoin rate only changed by 1.53 percent. What does this mean for the course? This is currently at 0.32 US dollars.
- Market Cap: $ 42.23 billion (+ 1.56%)
- 24h trading volume: 2.248 million US dollars (-38.87%)
- 24h high: $ 0.32
- 24h low: US dollars
Polkadot
Hardly anything happened on the Polkadot course: the course remained almost constant and changed by only 1.63 percent. The current rate is $ 28.35.
- Market Cap: $ 28.99 billion (+ 1.91%)
- 24h trading volume: $ 1,444 million (-31.33%)
- 24h high: $ 28.44
- 24h low: US dollars
USD Coin
The crypto market can do it differently: there was only a -0.26 percent change in the USD coin rate. USD Coin is thus at a rate of 1.00 US dollars.
- Market Cap: $ 26.99 billion (+ 0.12%)
- 24h trading volume: $ 2,014 million (-31.95%)
- 24h high: $ 1.01
- 24h low: US dollars
Solana
In a sideways movement, the Solana price remained stuck at -0.79 percent. The price is trading at $ 74.23.
- Market Cap: $ 21.29 billion (-0.4%)
- 24h trading volume: 1.119 million US dollars (-44.67%)
- 24h high: $ 77.05
- 24-hour low: US dollars
Top 5
- Telcoin course: $ 0.03 (28.9 %)
- Dash course: $ 272.70 (15.29 %)
- Monero course: $ 324.84 (12.1 %)
- Arweave course: $ 31.37 (11.72 %)
- Avalanche course: $ 48.91 (11.29 %)
Flop 5
- SafeMoon course: <$ 0.01 (-2.74 %)
- Waves course: $ 25.69 (-3.2 %)
- Algorand course: $ 1.18 (-3.62 %)
- Near course: $ 5.67 (-3.79 %)
- Bitcoin Cash ABC course: $ 79.62 (-3.95 %)
Further courses can be found in our course index.
The data was taken by Coingecko on August 23, 2021 at 7:02 am.