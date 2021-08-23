Bitcoin, Cardano and Binance Coin increases

The total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies amounts to 2225 billion US dollars, of which Bitcoin claims a market share of 42 percent. The trading volume in the past 24 hours was $ 124 billion. It works: The top 10 of the crypto market were able to show an average price increase of 2 percent.

This is how the rates of the most important digital currencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin



The Bitcoin price has risen by 2.21 percent since yesterday. The price of Bitcoin is currently 50,206.00 US dollars. Fulfilling the market, one relies on the fear-and-greed index currently greed.

Market Cap: $ 943.6 billion (+ 2.22%)

24h trading volume: 31,753 million US dollars (-22.43%)

24h High: $ 50,199.00

24h low: US dollars

Ethereum



The Ethereum price climbs 2.62 percent. The Ethereum rate this morning is $ 3,342.72.

Market Cap: $ 391.83 billion (+ 3.17%)

24h trading volume: 20,651 million US dollars (-23.78%)

24h high: $ 3,344.93

24-hour low: US dollars

Cardano



The Cardano course jumped an impressive 10.5 percent within 24 hours. The rate is currently at $ 2.79.

Market Cap: $ 89.38 billion (+ 11.53%)

24h trading volume: 6,310 million US dollars (+ 80.93%)

24h high: $ 2.84

24-hour low: US dollars

Binance Coin



The Binance Coin course was able to gain 4.14 percentage points in the last 24 hours. It is currently trading at $ 470.85.

Market Cap: $ 72.69 billion (+ 4.38%)

24h trading volume: $ 2,034 million (-24.09%)

24h high: $ 470.71

24-hour low: US dollars

Tether



The tether course remained stable and only changed by -0.34 percent. This is reflected in a rate of USD 1.00.

Market Cap: $ 64.94 billion (-0.11%)

24h trading volume: $ 56,601 million (-19.24%)

24h high: $ 1.01

24h low: US dollars

XRP



The XRP price moved sluggishly by only 0.61 percent. The price is currently at 1.24 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 57.81 billion (+ 0.56%)

24h trading volume: $ 5,186 million (-32.44%)

24h high: $ 1.25

24-hour low: US dollars

Dogecoin



Exciting is different: the Dogecoin rate only changed by 1.53 percent. What does this mean for the course? This is currently at 0.32 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 42.23 billion (+ 1.56%)

24h trading volume: 2.248 million US dollars (-38.87%)

24h high: $ 0.32

24h low: US dollars

Polkadot



Hardly anything happened on the Polkadot course: the course remained almost constant and changed by only 1.63 percent. The current rate is $ 28.35.

Market Cap: $ 28.99 billion (+ 1.91%)

24h trading volume: $ 1,444 million (-31.33%)

24h high: $ 28.44

24h low: US dollars

USD Coin



The crypto market can do it differently: there was only a -0.26 percent change in the USD coin rate. USD Coin is thus at a rate of 1.00 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 26.99 billion (+ 0.12%)

24h trading volume: $ 2,014 million (-31.95%)

24h high: $ 1.01

24h low: US dollars

Solana



In a sideways movement, the Solana price remained stuck at -0.79 percent. The price is trading at $ 74.23.

Market Cap: $ 21.29 billion (-0.4%)

24h trading volume: 1.119 million US dollars (-44.67%)

24h high: $ 77.05

24-hour low: US dollars

Top 5

Telcoin course : $ 0.03 ( 28.9 %)

: $ 0.03 ( %) Dash course : $ 272.70 ( 15.29 %)

: $ 272.70 ( %) Monero course : $ 324.84 ( 12.1 %)

: $ 324.84 ( %) Arweave course : $ 31.37 ( 11.72 %)

: $ 31.37 ( %) Avalanche course: $ 48.91 ( 11.29 %)

Flop 5

SafeMoon course : <$ 0.01 ( -2.74 %)

: <$ 0.01 ( %) Waves course : $ 25.69 ( -3.2 %)

: $ 25.69 ( %) Algorand course : $ 1.18 ( -3.62 %)

: $ 1.18 ( %) Near course : $ 5.67 ( -3.79 %)

: $ 5.67 ( %) Bitcoin Cash ABC course: $ 79.62 ( -3.95 %)

The data was taken by Coingecko on August 23, 2021 at 7:02 am.