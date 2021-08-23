Bitcoin and Etherum: Neobank Nuri starts savings plans

Nuri is planning nothing less than the “future of banking”, according to the self-promotion. (Photo: Moment / Getty Images) Bitcoin

Frankfurt Get in at the bottom and get out at the top – the dream of most private investors. The disgraceful truth is: Hardly any investor can find exactly the right time to invest. Thousands upon thousands of telecom investors can tell you a thing or two about it. But now there are solutions, including the increasingly popular savings plans.

These make a regular investment possible. Investors invest regardless of whether prices are falling or falling, eliminating the psychological element of investing that can lead to wrong decisions. If the Berlin neobank Nuri has its way, this should now also apply to the crypto market.

As the Handelsblatt learned in advance, a new service for Nuri customers will start on Tuesday: You can create automated savings plans for investments in Bitcoin and Ethereum – the first such offer in Germany. It starts from 30 euros per month.