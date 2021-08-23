Monday, August 23, 2021
HomeNews"Back to the Future": Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd united
News

“Back to the Future”: Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd united

By Sonia Gupta
0
54




23.08.2021 – 12:49

They meet in the here and now
“Back to the Future”: Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd united


Michael J. Fox (left) and Christopher Lloyd played Marty McFly and "Doc" Brown in the "Back to the Future"-Film.

Photo: Jaguar PS / Shutterstock.com

Michael J. Fox (left) and Christopher Lloyd played Marty McFly and “Doc” Brown in the “Back to the Future” films.

Here and now instead of “Back to the Future”: Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd celebrated a reunion. The two played the cult characters Marty McFly and “Doc” Brown in the “Back to the Future” films.

One of the most iconic duos in film history is celebrating reunion: Michael J. Fox (60) and Christopher Lloyd (82), the stars from the “Back to the Future” films, have met again. Fox posted a photo on Instagram showing the two actors.





Based on her characters Dr. Emmett L. “Doc” Brown (Lloyd) and Marty McFly (Fox), who travel through time in a car, are sitting in a golf cart. The actors look over their shoulders, Fox shows his thumb up. Christopher Lloyd also shared a photo of the two on Instagram. Then the duo is deep in conversation and sits next to each other on high chairs.


“Back to the Future” trilogy is still a cult today


The “Back to the Future” films by director Robert Zemeckis (70) are still cult today. “Doc” Brown and Marty McFly travel through time in the three strips from 1985, 1989 and 1990. You experience various adventures between the years 1885 and 2015. A converted DeLorean DMC-12, a sports car that can fly, acts as a time machine.


Christopher Lloyd is still in front of the camera today, most recently in the action thriller “Nobody” and the comedy “Senior Moment”. Michael J. Fox retired from acting last year due to Parkinson’s disease.



Celebrities and Royals

Celebrities and Royals

All the news and facts from the world of royals, stars and starlets.

show description




Previous articleIs Formant Shifting the New Auto Tune? ⋆ delamar.de
Next articlePlatten-Pedro closes his world-famous record bookshop – BZ Berlin
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv