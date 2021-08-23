“Back to the Future”: Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd united

Here and now instead of “Back to the Future”: Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd celebrated a reunion. The two played the cult characters Marty McFly and “Doc” Brown in the “Back to the Future” films.

Michael J. Fox (left) and Christopher Lloyd played Marty McFly and “Doc” Brown in the “Back to the Future” films.

They meet in the here and now

One of the most iconic duos in film history is celebrating reunion: Michael J. Fox (60) and Christopher Lloyd (82), the stars from the “Back to the Future” films, have met again. Fox posted a photo on Instagram showing the two actors.













Based on her characters Dr. Emmett L. “Doc” Brown (Lloyd) and Marty McFly (Fox), who travel through time in a car, are sitting in a golf cart. The actors look over their shoulders, Fox shows his thumb up. Christopher Lloyd also shared a photo of the two on Instagram. Then the duo is deep in conversation and sits next to each other on high chairs.





“Back to the Future” trilogy is still a cult today





The “Back to the Future” films by director Robert Zemeckis (70) are still cult today. “Doc” Brown and Marty McFly travel through time in the three strips from 1985, 1989 and 1990. You experience various adventures between the years 1885 and 2015. A converted DeLorean DMC-12, a sports car that can fly, acts as a time machine.





Christopher Lloyd is still in front of the camera today, most recently in the action thriller “Nobody” and the comedy “Senior Moment”. Michael J. Fox retired from acting last year due to Parkinson’s disease.









