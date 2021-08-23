Ariana Grande: Awesome announcement! – STARZIP

Ariana Grande has announced the deluxe version of her ‘Positions’ album. The ‘Thank U, Next’ singer releases her 2020 LP with four new songs and her current ’34 + 35 ‘remix with Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion will also be featured on the record. Ariana shared three photos on her Instagram account and wrote in the caption to the post: “Happy February”. The release of the record has yet to be confirmed and no date for the LP’s release is known yet. Before the release of her collaboration with Doja and Megan, Ariana Grande had announced a duet between her and Doja and had raved about how much she admired the ‘Say So’ hitmaker.

In an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, Grande revealed: "I'm obsessed with her. I love her. At the beginning of the year I was able to collaborate with her on this song, which I would like to save for a time when the time comes. But I love her so much. I love your personality. I love what she contributes musically. "