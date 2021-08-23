5.8 million viewers at the “crime scene” – dpa

B.erlin (dpa) – In the summer slump, television programs can become champions even with a small audience: The “Tatort” from northern Germany was the most popular primetime program on Sunday – albeit not by a huge margin.

The first episode “Querschläger” from 2019 drew 5.82 million viewers (20.4 percent market share). The TV commissioners Thorsten Falke (Wotan Wilke Möhring) and Julia Grosz (Franziska Weisz) were dealing with a sniper in this case.

4.69 million (16.4 percent) opted for the ZDF melodrama “Spring – Sand Under Your Feet” with Simone Thomalla and Marco Girnth. The RTL action thriller “The Expendables 3” with Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham reached 1.69 million (6.2 percent). 1.40 million (6.1 percent) spent the evening with the Vox cooking show “Grill den Henssler Summer Special”. The American romantic comedy “Selbst ist die Braut” with Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds on Sat.1 watched 1.36 million (5.0 percent).









The Kabel-eins documentary series “Yes we camp!” brought 970,000 people (3.5 percent) into the house. 970,000 people (3.4 percent) were also enthusiastic about the capital city thriller “A strong team: Kinship” with Maja Maranow and Florian Martens on ZDFneo.

ProSieben had the US animated film “Spider-Man: A New Universe” in its program – 800,000 people (3.0 percent) tuned in. The action drama “The Color of the Horizon” with Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin on RTLzwei had 580,000 viewers (2.1 percent).

