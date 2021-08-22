THESE couples were actually inseparable!

These celebrity divorces go down in history

The world of celebrity couples has always been a tricky place: while some Hollywood dream couples are still happy together, others should be bad. We remember Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, who were together for over eleven years, or Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, whose long-awaited marriage lasted only six months. Today we look at the supposed dream couples for whom there was no “happy ending” – at least not with each other.

Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie

It fell out between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

Brad Pitt lived with Angelina Jolie from 2005 to 2016 after several relationships and a marriage to Jennifer Aniston. “Brangelina”, as the couple was called in the press, has three children of their own and three adopted children. In 2014 they married in a private ceremony on their property in the south of France. In September 2016, it was announced that Angelina Jolie had filed for divorce from Brad Pitt. Since then, a bitter divorce and custody dispute has raged between the former lovers.

Kanye West & Kim Kardashian

Don’t laugh anymore today: Kim and Kanye. © Rob Rich / WENN.com, RR5

Kim Kardashian’s and Kanye West’s stormy romance in 2012 turned serious when the reality TV star announced his first pregnancy in December of that year. Kimye got engaged in October 2013 and got married with a pompous wedding in spring 2014. Seven years later and with reference to “irreconcilable differences”, the separation of the parents of four was announced. In February 2021, Kim Kardashian made it official and filed for divorce.

Liam Hemsworth & Miley Cyrus

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus: their love happiness shouldn’t last. © dpa, -, alh sab hjb wok cul pat

Though Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus have been dating again and again since 2009, their marriage ended just seven months after the ceremony in December 2018. The Australian actor filed for final divorce from the scandalous noodle in the summer of 2019. In an interview with radio presenter Howard Stern, Miley spoke for the first time about reasons for the love-off.

Bill Gates & Melinda Gates

Bill and Melinda Gates are getting divorced. It could become the most expensive celebrity divorce ever.





© dpa, Kamil Zihnioglu, KZ abl soe hjb

After nearly three decades of marriage and three children, world-famous philanthropists and tech geniuses Bill and Melinda Gates announced their separation. The couple revealed their decision to get divorced on Twitter, through a joint statement. The message said the couple will continue to run their multi-billion dollar charity, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, together. Bill Gates, who co-founded Microsoft, remains one of the richest people in the world and has an estimated net worth of $ 124 billion, according to Forbes.

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner divorced in 2015.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner met in 2004 and married in 2005. After 10 years of marriage and three children, they divorced in 2015.

Chris Martin & Gwyneth Paltrow

Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow were married for 13 years. © Getty Images for Entertainment I, Charley Gallay

From December 2003 to July 2016, “Coldplay” front man Chris Martin was married to Oscar-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow. The couple announced the separation in March 2014 after more than ten years of marriage. With Gwyneth Paltrow, Chris Martin has a daughter named Apple, who is her mother’s face, and son Moses. The former spouses now understand each other better than ever.

Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes

In November 2006, Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes tied the knot. © dpa, A2800 epa Armani / Hanout

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes were married for five and a half years with a daughter named Suri Cruise. The wedding in November 2006 was followed by a divorce in June 2012. The actress separated from the avowed Scientologist and applied for sole custody of her daughter. In 2018, Tom is said to have tried to contact Suri for the first time after five years of radio silence.

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were the teen dream couple par excellence! © dpa, Paul Buck