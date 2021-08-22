Monday, August 23, 2021
HomeNewsSinger Olivia Rodrigo raves about Ariana Grande's ex
News

Singer Olivia Rodrigo raves about Ariana Grande’s ex

By Arjun Sethi
0
83




David Maciejewski

David Maciejewski

03.03.2021, 4:00 p.m.

The “drivers license” singer Olivia Rodrigo revealed private details in a new interview and admitted that she raves about Ariana Grande’s ex. We have more details for you here.

Is Olivia Rodrigo into Pete Davidson?

Olivia Rodrigo revealed in a new interview which crush she has and in fact the good man is no stranger. Who is it about? To the ex-fiancé of Ariana Grande. He has “drivers license”, Olivia’s hit, most recently as part of a sketch “Saturday Night Live” sung. And so the 18-year-old revealed to “RADIO.COM LIVE Check in”: Pete Davidsonwho is my biggest star crush sang it, and with Taylor Swift, compared to my idol. It was crazy! It was my 18th birthday too, so it was just a crazy day! ” Sounds like the young actress celebrated an incomparably good birthday. Incidentally, slightly more serious topics were also addressed in the interview.




THAT says Olivia Rodrigo about Sabrina Carpenter and her song “Skin”

In her song “drivers license”, Olivia Rodrigo is said to have processed that Joshua Bassett she has to leave with Sabrina Carpenter to tie on. In turn, she responded with her own song: “Skin”. Olivia has now also commented on this in her interview and revealed: “I don’t really know her at all. I think we saw each other once or twice in passing, but I never spoke to her. I couldn’t write a song about someone that has meaning or emotion that I don’t know. But I believe that artists should write about what they want to write about. ” It actually sounds a bit like it has “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”-Star can’t resist a little swipe, can they?



Previous article“Unstoppable” – financial expert sees Ether soon before Bitcoin
Next articleStar Wars: What became of child star Jake Lloyd as Anakin Skywalker? (Video)
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv