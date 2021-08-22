Singer Olivia Rodrigo raves about Ariana Grande’s ex

Olivia Rodrigo revealed in a new interview which crush she has and in fact the good man is no stranger. Who is it about? To the ex-fiancé of Ariana Grande . He has “drivers license” , Olivia’s hit, most recently as part of a sketch “Saturday Night Live” sung. And so the 18-year-old revealed to “RADIO.COM LIVE Check in”: “ Pete Davidson who is my biggest star crush sang it, and with Taylor Swift , compared to my idol. It was crazy! It was my 18th birthday too, so it was just a crazy day! ” Sounds like the young actress celebrated an incomparably good birthday. Incidentally, slightly more serious topics were also addressed in the interview.

THAT says Olivia Rodrigo about Sabrina Carpenter and her song “Skin”

In her song “drivers license”, Olivia Rodrigo is said to have processed that Joshua Bassett she has to leave with Sabrina Carpenter to tie on. In turn, she responded with her own song: “Skin”. Olivia has now also commented on this in her interview and revealed: “I don’t really know her at all. I think we saw each other once or twice in passing, but I never spoke to her. I couldn’t write a song about someone that has meaning or emotion that I don’t know. But I believe that artists should write about what they want to write about. ” It actually sounds a bit like it has “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”-Star can’t resist a little swipe, can they?