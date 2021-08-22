Pregnant again? Fans want to have seen the next baby bump

February 17, 2021 – 8:52 am clock

Fans want to have discovered Katy Perry’s baby bump

The current season of “American Idol”, the US version of DSDS, has just started in the United States. As a juror: Singer Katy Perry, who only became a mother in August 2020. And if some “American Idol” viewers have their way, Katy’s daughter Daisy will soon have a sibling.

Baby pounds instead of a baby bump

“Katy Perry pregnant” suddenly trended shortly after the TV broadcast on February 14th on social media, as the British “Sun” writes. Many viewers want the singer to have a baby bump during the show.

In fact, the American Idol season, which had just started, was recorded shortly after the birth of Katy Perry’s daughter Daisy, but has only now been broadcast. The alleged baby bump should therefore be the baby pounds that Katy still had on it at that time and to which she was also completely open, as we show in the video.







5 weeks after Daisy’s birth, Katy was back behind the jury desk

In October, just five weeks after the birth, Katy was sitting behind the “American Idol” jury again. At the time, she was amazed at it herself on a talk show. “That was tough. You give birth to a child, you go back to work and breastfeed – holy shit! So that’s what women do? Oh, my God!”