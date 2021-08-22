Orlando Bloom has “not enough” sex with Katy Perry

Orlando Bloom explains in an interview that his love life with Katy Perry leaves a lot to be desired.

In August 2020, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry became parents to a daughter named Daisy Dove. In an interview with “The Guardian”, the actor speaks surprisingly honestly about how the birth of the child affects the couple’s love life. Currently, they have too little sex, as Bloom reveals.

In the “Guardian” interview, Orlando Bloom is first asked with short, concise questions such as “When was the last time you cried?” or “What is your biggest fear?” faced. Finally, an intimate question comes up: “How often do you have sex?” – Orlando Bloom doesn’t have to answer that, but still does: “Not often enough.”





However, the actor immediately followed up with an explanation for why things are not going so well with Katy Perry in bed: “After all, we have only just had a baby.”