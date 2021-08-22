Looking forward to working with Chloé Zhao

Sunday, August 22, 2021
By Arjun Sethi
Angelina Jolie can’t wait to see what Chloé Zhao will bring to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The 45-year-old actress will play the role of Thena in the upcoming superhero blockbuster ‘Eternals’ and is excited to see what Chloé – who recently won the Academy Award for Best Director for ‘Nomadland’ – brings to the comic book world will.




When asked what she thought of Chloe’s triumph, Angelina told CinemaBlend.com: “I was very, very happy. Very, very happy. I think she’s a special director, she’s a really interesting woman. She is very thoughtful, very serious about her work. And I think she brings a new voice through her films and I think to Marvel too. So I’m really excited for people to see her. ”

In her new project ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’, Jolie appears as PTSD-plagued firefighter Hannah Faber in an action film for the first time in more than a decade Got a chance to portray a “broken” character. “I am drawn to people who have been through something and are broken and then find their way forward and overcome it,” said the Oscar winner of her new role.


