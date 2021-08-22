Looking forward to working with Chloé Zhao

The 45-year-old actress will play the role of Thena in the upcoming superhero blockbuster ‘Eternals’ and is excited to see what Chloé – who recently won the Academy Award for Best Director for ‘Nomadland’ – brings to the comic book world will.

When asked what she thought of Chloe’s triumph, Angelina told CinemaBlend.com: “I was very, very happy. Very, very happy. I think she’s a special director, she’s a really interesting woman. She is very thoughtful, very serious about her work. And I think she brings a new voice through her films and I think to Marvel too. So I’m really excited for people to see her. ”

In her new project ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’, Jolie appears as PTSD-plagued firefighter Hannah Faber in an action film for the first time in more than a decade Got a chance to portray a “broken” character. “I am drawn to people who have been through something and are broken and then find their way forward and overcome it,” said the Oscar winner of her new role.