Kylie Jenner pregnant: baby bomb burst! Kardashian sister is expected to be expecting baby number 2

For a long time, fans rumored about a possible pregnancy, now the cat seems out of the bag: Kylie Jenner is said to be pregnant with her second child! Caitlyn Jenner blurted out the joys of babies.

“Keeping up with the Kardashians” star Kylie Jenner is said to be pregnant again. Image: picture alliance / dpa / PA Wire | Ian West

For Kylie Jenner It’s going like clockwork at the moment: The younger sister of It-Girl Kim Kardashian just celebrated her 24th birthday and floats back on the cloud of love with her on-off boyfriend Travis Scott. Now the self-made billionaire, who earns huge sums of money thanks to her own beauty brand, has another reason to smile: Kylie Jenner should be pregnant again!

Kylie Jenner pregnant? Caitlyn Jenner gossips

The baby joys in the Jenner house were not confirmed by the expectant mom Kylie, but gossiped Caitlyn Jenner as “Grandma in spe”. Caitlyn Jenner, known as Bruce Jenner as a trans woman before coming out, slipped out during a political appearance in California that another grandchild had been announced. However, it remained unclear whether Kylie Jenner was expecting a daughter or a son and when the child would be born. The gossip portal TMZ speculated that Kylie Jenner was just beginning her second pregnancy. The “People” magazine claims to have learned from confidants of the “Keeping up with the Kardashians” beauty that she is looking forward to her second child.









Kylie Jenner is already the mother of Stormi (3)

For Kylie Jenner it would be the second offspring after daughter Stormi, who was born in February 2018. Recently it was noticeably quiet when it came to social media Instagram become so active Kylie – The billionaire illustrated the post for her 24th birthday in an unusually reserved manner, Fans promptly speculated that Kylie Jenner recycled an old snapshot to distract from her secret pregnancy.

loc / news.de