Jennifer Aniston on “Friends” colleagues: “They were my surrogate family”

17 years after the series finale, “Friends” returns for a special with the original cast. In the t-online interview, Jennifer Aniston explains why her co-stars were an important part of her private life.

It’s the TV sensation that fans of the cult series “Friends” have been waiting for for years: Monica, Rachel, Phoebe, Chandler, Joey and Ross reunited on screen. In the special “Friends Reunion”, which will be broadcast on Sky tonight, the complete main cast of the original series will appear again for the first time in front of the camera with Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

“We are forever connected”

Even after the series ended in 2004, the actors never lost sight of each other. “We saw each other all the time,” emphasized Jennifer Aniston in an interview with t-online on the occasion of the revival. “And even if it was more or less with one or the other, we are somehow connected to each other forever.”

Because the common experience of turning from a relatively unknown young actor into a world star overnight, welded the six together. They also became friends away from the cameras in the ten years they spent together – and even more than that. “We were like family,” explains the 52-year-old and reveals: “Especially for those of us who weren’t lucky enough to have one Growing up intact family. For me they were my surrogate family. “









Friends: Courtney Cox, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc on the set of the series in 1997. (Source: IMAGO / Cinema Publishers Collection)

“I wasn’t the perfect kid”

The native Californian never kept a secret from the difficult relationship with her parents. John Aniston and Nancy Dow split when Jennifer was nine years old. There was a long radio silence between her and her father. According to the actress, the relationship with her mother, who died in 2016, was not exactly loving. “She was a model and it was always about the presentation of how she looked and how I looked,” Jennifer Aniston once said in an interview with the Sunday Telegraph and admitted: “I wasn’t the perfect kid she was I was hoping for and that really took me away. “

But she learned one thing from this: to always value herself. “There are many people who try to make you small or who want to make you believe that you are worth much less than you really are. Don’t believe them. Have trust in yourself,” the actress told t-online. “And surround yourself with the right people.”

Jennifer Aniston did that, as you can see in the “Friends Reunion” in the chemistry between her and the other actors. The special is not a continuation of the fictional series, but rather a mixture of memories and anecdotes that the six share when visiting the old set at Warner Studios. You can tell how important the series was to them and how much they still mean one another.

The show, hosted by James Corden, runs on May 27 in the original English version on Sky Ticket and is available on demand via Sky Q. On May 29th at 8:15 p.m. it will be broadcast with German subtitles on Sky One.