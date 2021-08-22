Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe in conversation for Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Poor Things”

Left: Emma Stone in The Favorite © 2018 Searchlight Pictures

Right: Willem Dafoe in The Lighthouse © 2019 A24

Source: Deadline

Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos is one of the most exciting and interesting filmmakers to have made it big in recent years. For the first time he made the Oscar-nominated film Dogtooth attracted international attention and since then has been a surefire number for really bizarre, pointed stories with pitch black, bitterly evil humor. For its grotesque The lobster it received a Screenplay Academy Award nomination, and became his biggest hit to date The Favorite, who earned Lanthimos Oscar nominations for both director and the film itself. Even if The Favorite At first glance it looked like a classic costume drama, but the strip was anything but that and bore Lanthimos’ unmistakably eccentric, idiosyncratic stamp. From my point of view, it was the best among the Oscar-nominated films of 2018.









So when Lanthimos is planning a new film, I immediately sit up and take notice – especially if for the leading roles Willem Dafoe and Emma Stone are in conversation. Stone already played in The Favorite with and received her third Oscar nomination for the performance. Dafoe was recently deserved for an Academy Award nomination for his unforgettable appearance in The lighthouse and has always been one of the best character mimes in Hollywood.

Both are currently in negotiations for Poor things, the adaptation of Alasdair Gray’s novel of the same name, which tells the Victorian Frankenstein story in a new guise. Stone would play Belle Baxter in the film, a beautiful young woman who is brought back to life by an eccentric, brilliant scientist, but nothing is what it seems.

Tony McNamara, the Oscar-nominated co-author of The Favorite and creator of the series “The Great” with Elle Fanning, adapted the novel as a script. McNamara also recently attended Disney’s Cruella worked with Emma Stone. Stone will also serve as the film’s producer. At least on paper, the project sounds very interesting and Lanthimos has never disappointed me.

